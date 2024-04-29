Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,348 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kenvue by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,375,000 after buying an additional 431,104 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE opened at $18.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

