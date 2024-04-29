Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 375 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $119,533.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $95.30 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

