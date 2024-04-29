Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Buys 67 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after acquiring an additional 915,091 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 55.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 806,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,304,000 after acquiring an additional 286,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,293,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,744,000 after acquiring an additional 275,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 198,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $284.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $280.86 and a 200 day moving average of $262.05.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.20.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

