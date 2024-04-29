Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $124.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200 day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

