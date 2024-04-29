Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after acquiring an additional 181,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,943,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY opened at $164.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

