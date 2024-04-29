Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $316,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.99 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

