Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth $3,203,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in AON by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 223,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,137,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.03 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.97.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,463,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. Bank of America reduced their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.92.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

