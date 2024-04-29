Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $491,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.