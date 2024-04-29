Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.05%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

