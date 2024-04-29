Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 557,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,480,000 after acquiring an additional 59,940 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,387 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 129.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 27,818 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $86.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

