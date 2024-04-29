Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.7 %

LRCX opened at $925.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $943.67 and a 200-day moving average of $811.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $493.42 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

