Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,218 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 69.35%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

