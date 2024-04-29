Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 34,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $235.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $240.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. HSBC increased their target price on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.52.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,920 shares of company stock worth $45,804,652 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

