Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.49, for a total transaction of $653,329.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,034.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $210.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $214.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.29.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.21.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

