Leidos (LDOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Leidos to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Leidos has set its FY24 guidance at $7.50 to $7.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.500-7.900 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Leidos to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $130.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 107.04%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

