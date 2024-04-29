Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $131.78 and last traded at $131.14, with a volume of 56564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Leidos Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Leidos by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Leidos by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

