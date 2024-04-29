LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREE stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LendingTree from $17.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

