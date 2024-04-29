LendingTree (TREE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. LendingTree has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
LendingTree Price Performance
TREE stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $44.51.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
