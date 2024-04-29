Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.50 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ LINC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,552.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $52,940.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,942.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,793 in the last three months. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

