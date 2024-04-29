Lincoln Electric’s (LECO) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $257.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.86.

LECO traded down $3.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.27. 181,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,572. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.22. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,575.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

