Little House Capital LLC Invests $211,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of America by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after buying an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after buying an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

