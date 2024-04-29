Little House Capital LLC Sells 219 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200 day moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.55.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

