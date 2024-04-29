Lobo EV Technologies Ltd.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:LOBO)

Lobo EV Technologies’ (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 30th. Lobo EV Technologies had issued 1,380,000 shares in its IPO on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $5,520,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Lobo EV Technologies’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lobo EV Technologies Stock Up 8.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOBO opened at 3.10 on Monday. Lobo EV Technologies has a 1-year low of 2.43 and a 1-year high of 5.79.
Lobo EV Technologies Company Profile
