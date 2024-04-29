Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.8% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after purchasing an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,530,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.94. The company has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

