Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.91. 964,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,276,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Lyft Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.97.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,526 shares of company stock worth $5,195,771. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

