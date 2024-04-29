Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $489.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.67. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 122,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.