Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.50

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 147.50 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.77), with a volume of 66136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143 ($1.77).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MACF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is 4,444.44%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ivor Gray sold 97,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66), for a total value of £130,463.74 ($161,145.92). Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
