Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) to Issue $0.30 Annual Dividend

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
Madison County Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
OTCMKTS:MCBK opened at $22.25 on Monday. Madison County Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.
About Madison County Financial
