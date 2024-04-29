Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) to Issue $0.30 Annual Dividend

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

Madison County Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:MCBK opened at $22.25 on Monday. Madison County Financial has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking, money market savings, savings, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; credit and debit cards; home loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit, second mortgage, home improvement, recreational vehicle, personal, and overdraft protection loans, as well as loans for automobiles, trucks, and vans.

