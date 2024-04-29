MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$20.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.81.

TSE:MAG opened at C$17.74 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$11.15 and a 1-year high of C$18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.88.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

