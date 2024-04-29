Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 2,761 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

