Magnus Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 84,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYE stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.