Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,317,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,386,000 after buying an additional 1,368,272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 82,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,276,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,546,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,181,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,485,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

