Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,360 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,965,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $82,405,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $44.34 and a 1 year high of $69.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

