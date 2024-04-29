Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $471,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13,927.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 504,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,319,000 after acquiring an additional 500,701 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.21.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $213.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.54 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.