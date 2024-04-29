Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $816,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $150.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $142.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

