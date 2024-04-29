Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

KYN opened at $9.76 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

(Free Report)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.