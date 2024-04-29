Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.8 %

SMCI opened at $850.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $101.71 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $948.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.53. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

