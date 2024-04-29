Magnus Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $110.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.22 and a 52-week high of $118.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

