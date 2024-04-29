Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 15,009.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 26.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 56.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $313,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,075,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $165.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

