Maiar DEX Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $21.10 million and $164,325.65 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00008397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011292 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,750.43 or 0.99989913 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00012704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00103216 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000495 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $155,319.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.