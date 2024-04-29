Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 1.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.74. 190,860 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 348,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Main Street Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

