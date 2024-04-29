Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CART. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Maplebear has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.62 million. Maplebear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $651,428.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,398.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $651,428.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 418,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,398.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 1,027,279 shares valued at $29,422,416.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

