Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,390 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $133.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.74. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $164.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

