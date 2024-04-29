Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 261 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

