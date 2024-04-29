Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 321 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. HSBC upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE USB opened at $41.12 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

