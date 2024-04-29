Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $167.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.53.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

