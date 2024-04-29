Marco Investment Management LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92. The company has a market cap of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.