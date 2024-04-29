Marco Investment Management LLC Has $678,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.78 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.9976 dividend. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

