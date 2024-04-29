Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Novartis by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The stock has a market cap of $200.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

