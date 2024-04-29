Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,502,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,769,200,000 after acquiring an additional 125,746 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,557,676 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,487,625,000 after buying an additional 674,198 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,200,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $766,829,000 after buying an additional 89,947 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,775,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.28 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.37.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

