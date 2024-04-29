Marco Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock opened at $17.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Stories

